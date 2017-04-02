Changes in petroleum prices

Barbadians will see a change in petroleum prices from midnight tonight. Consumers will have to pay more for gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), but will be paying less for kerosene.

The retail price of gasoline will move from Bds$2.96 per litre to $2.97, an increase of one cent per litre. The price of diesel will rise from Bds$2.21 to $2.28, an increase of seven cents. Kerosene will now retail at $1.12 per litre, down from $1.13.

Meanwhile, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will retail at Bds$157.72 per 100 lb cylinder, up from BBD$153.85, an increase of $3.87. The price of the 25 lb cylinder is now $44.53, an increase of 97 cents, while the 22 lb cylinder will now cost $39.35, an increase of 85 cents. The price of a 20 lb cylinder has moved from $35 to $35.77.

These adjustments in retail prices are due solely to changes in the CIF (cost, insurance and freight) of these refined products. (BGIS)