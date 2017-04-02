A sweet and savoury journey

Chocolate lovers were in for a treat on Saturday at the third annual Barbados Chocolate and Culinary Festival.

Barbadians of all ages, who gathered at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, were taken on a sweet and savoury journey. From chocolate fudge and cupcakes to macaroons and natural juices, entrepreneurs displayed their skills by offering an array of food and desserts to the public.

The festival featured live demonstrations by American Chef Michael Poole, including the mixing of cocktails and the making of chocolate confectionery. (KW)