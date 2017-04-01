Wanted man jailed

LEON REMANDED ON RANGE OF SERIOUS CHARGES

Akem Jabarry Leon has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons at Dodds for at least the next 28 days on a string of indictable charges.

The 24-year-old resident of 3rd Avenue Mannings Land, Bank Hall, St Michael, who was the subject of a police wanted bulletin last weekend, today made his first appearance in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

The unemployed man was not required to plead to the charge that on March 19, he used a firearm while committing the indictable offence of wounding with intent, or that he unlawfully wounded Devon Best with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or do him some serious bodily harm.

Leon is also accused of unlawfully and maliciously engaging in conduct that placed Don Austin in danger of death or serious bodily harm on the same date, as well as damaging Austin’s car without lawful excuse or being reckless as to whether the property would be destroyed or damaged.

It is also alleged that on March 14, Leon: used a firearm while committing the indictable offence of endangering life; damaged a motor car belonging to Rashed Gittens without lawful excuse or was reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; and engaged in conduct that placed Gittens in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

The accused man was also not required to plead to the charge that he unlawfully assaulted Marlene Stuart on November 13 last year.

Leon makes his second court appearance on April 27.