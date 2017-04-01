Two people missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons.

Camille Bowen, a 13-year-old student of the Coleridge & Parry School who resides at Grape Hall, St Lucy, was last seen by her mother Penny Evans-Persaud around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 when she left home for school.

She is five foot six inches in height, brown complexion, thickly build, full breasted, has brown eyes, and has short black hair combed in one. Her ears are pierced once.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Crab Hill Police Station at telephone 310-7700, 310-7701, police emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.

Meantime, 66-year-old Andrew Payne of Drax Hall Hope, St George was last seen at his residence by his sister Pauline Aimey around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. At the time he was wearing black pants and a white striped shirt.

He is five foot four inches in height, brown complexion, slim build and has short grey hair with a receding hairline. He walks with a limp, and sufferers from epileptic seizures.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone number 437-4311 or 430-7625, police emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.