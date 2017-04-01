RSS bids farewell to Grantley Watson

Law enforcement officials and members of the diplomatic corps last night bade farewell to the former Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS) Grantley Watson.

Watson, who is also a former Barbados Commissioner of Police, stepped down from his post at the helm of the regional body in January, after 13 years.

His successor, Captain Errington Shurland, hailed Watson’s achievements, including the introduction of polygraph and drug testing policies for the security forces of the seven RSS member states, as well as the establishment of the training institute at the RSS headquarters at Paragon, Christ Church.

“During his tenure at the RSS, Watson sought to analyze the criminogenic environments which undoubtedly affected the national security of member states. This analysis led to new departments at the RSS headquarters being established to carry out research on areas affecting national security, as well as analyzing the crime patterns and trends, in order to establish evidence-based programmes to assist member states in coping with the levels of criminality and ultimately the dynamics of national developments,” Shurland told the reception at St Ann’s Fort.

Watson also served as a member of the Regional Task Force on Crime and Security, and was a member of the Core Technical Working Group that planned the security arrangements for Cricket World Cup, which was held in the Caribbean in 2007.

Watson, meanwhile, paid tribute to his staff, saying he could not have achieved success without their support.

“These people here helped me along. I may have the ideas but they would have the answer to help me move things forward,” he said.

Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite, Government Senator Patrick Todd, as well as United States Ambassador Linda Taglialatela, and Canadian High Commissioner Marie Legault were among those who attended the reception. (MCW)