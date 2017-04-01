Mother and daughter charged with assault

Three people, including a mother and daughter, appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today accused of assault.

However, Shannelle Amanda Harris, 24, and her mother Carolyn Andolene Harris, along with Valentine Tyron Woodall, 61 – all residents of Green Park Lane, Baxters Road, St Michael – all denied assaulting Angela Chapman on March 30.

Woodall is separately charged with using the threatening words, “I would shoot two of wunna” towards Chapman with intent to cause her to believe that immediate violence would be used against her.

He told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that he was not guilty of that charge either.

Police prosecutor Station Sergeant Janice Ifill had no objections to the three being granted bail. They were released on $3,000 bail each, which they secured with separate sureties.

As a condition of their bail release, the accused were warned to stay away from Chapman.

They will return to court on June 21.