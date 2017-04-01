McDowall’s case adjourned until May 18

Union leader Akanni McDowall, who was unceremoniously removed from his senior acting post in Government last October, is yet to have his day in court.

McDowall, through his attorney Gregory Nicholls, is challenging the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) decision to remove him from the acting position of Health Planning Officer 1 and to revert him to his substantive junior post of Environmental Health Assistant 1.

However, when the parties made their second appearance before Justice William Chandler in the No.10 Supreme Court today the matter was only mentioned and then adjourned until May 18.

The lawsuit against the PSC was filed back in February and first heard before the judge on March 14. However, after that first hearing, which lasted just over an hour in the Supreme Court Complex, Nicholls had told reporters there was not much to say as the matter was still at the case management stage.

McDowall, who is the president of the National Union of Public Workers, is maintaining that the action taken against him by the PSC was “illegal” and amounted to a case of political victimization.

He has also warned that the union was not prepared to give up the fight to get him reinstated and would therefore contest the matter both on the industrial and legalistic fronts since all efforts to have the issue resolved amicably had been unsuccessful.