Maloney takes karting to Wesley Hall

Zane Maloney was recently at Wesley Hall Primary School for a karting demonstration.

The visit, the brainchild of Infant’s A teacher Avery Bowen, was aimed at exposing the pupils to more than the traditional areas of sport to which Barbados is accustomed.

“Each class chose two sports and I chose motorsport and Zane after seeing his exploits on social media as he was preparing to leave for Italy assigned to a top-rated organisation there,” she noted.

Behind the motto ‘Let’s go for the gold’, Bowen said that her school was also looking at new ways to keep children motivated and she was pleased with the way things had been going since the project started.

“We know that the boys would be the most interested, but the initiative has touched everyone and we are happy with the way it has developed,” Bowen added.

Maloney, who is back home on a break between races, showed his skill and guile as he negotiated the school’s car park and did ‘donuts’ as the children chanted in chorus, “go, Zane, go!”

Before returning to Barbados, young Maloney, who is attached to Ricky Flynn Motorsport, finished among the top three fastest karts at La Conca, Italy, in the World Series Karting (WSK) event and will be testing at Sarno, Italy for the European Championships from April 6-9.

Source: (TT)