Husbands: Allocate more resources to help youth

Senator Harry Husbands has called for the allocation of more resources to help the nation’s young people.

He made the call at UN House on Friday, during a discussion on violence among Caribbean youth hosted by the University of the West Indies Youth Development Programme and Team ACTION International Inc.

“In all of our countries, the resources are extremely slender, and we have to make real-time decisions on the allocation of these resources,” said Husbands, as he delivered remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

But even as he made the call, Husbands acknowledged that in many countries resources are limited.

“In Barbados, we have now only reached the stage of having in primary school, counselors. Because we recognize how serious, even at the elementary level, the challenges are that our students have,” he said.

“At this stage, we are not in a position to place a psychologist in every single elementary school so some schools have to share. But believe you me that’s a serious advance from the time I was at primary school.”

Senator Husbands complimented the students, who were from the secondary and tertiary levels, reminding them that while education is key, discipline is paramount.

“. . . the vast majority of our young people in our region, even in the inner-city communities, are decent,” he said.

“They get up every morning and go to school or work and church. You don’t want to send the message that for the society to focus on you, you must be on the block. The people on the block are the minority. The vast majority of our young people are doing the right thing,” Husbands added. (DB)