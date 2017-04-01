Four cases dismissed

Bridgetown Magistrate Douglas Frederick today dismissed three separate cases “for want of prosecution”, while another accused walked free after the complainant decided to drop the case.

Quamie Kareen Cox, of Arsenal Road, Jackson, St Michael walked out of the No. 1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court free of two 2014 drug charges.

Cox was charged with possession and possession with intent to supply cannabis. He had denied the charges when he made his first appearance before the magistrate.

However, when the matter was called up again today, the prosecutor was still not in possession of a file to start the matter.

Given the length of time the case had been in the system, the magistrate dismissed it.

In another matter, Tyrone Anthony Horne of Forde’s Road, Clapham, St Michael was also freed of his drug charges.

He had been accused of possession of a quantity of cannabis on February 8, 2014.

He was 37 years old at the time.

The three-year-old case was also dismissed as the Crown failed to start the matter.

Meantime, an elderly Keith Berchmore Bedford left Magistrate Frederick’s court without an assault charge hanging over his head.

Bedford, of #8 Altos Path, Pinelands, St Michael, was 75 years old when he allegedly assaulted Hugh Grazette on June 3, 2015, occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Although he denied the allegation on his first appearance before the court, the case had yet to begin and the magistrate dismissed it.

In another case before Magistrate Frederick, a complainant appeared to tell the court that she was no longer going ahead with a case against Damian Sylvester Hinkson.

Hinkson, of Pavillion Road, Bank Hall, St Michael, was accused of unlawfully entering the premises occupied by Deborah Parris on December 25, 2014, having been forbidden by her to do so.

He had denied the charge and had been on $2,000 bail since then.

However, today he was free to go after the magistrate had no choice but to drop the case.