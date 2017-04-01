Barbadians invited to sign condolence book

The public is invited to sign a book of condolence for the late Station Sergeant Clifford Sherlock Bridgeman.

Bridgeman, 49, died last Sunday in a five-vehicle smash up on Carrington Road, at the intersection with Edgecumbe Hill, St Philip.

The officers of the Oistins Police Station have opened the condolence book at the station in honour of the life of their late colleague.

They say members of the public are welcome to sign the condolence book in his memory.