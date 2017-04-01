Anglican Church reaches out to community

The Anglican Church today unveiled a community outreach initiative, in response to worrying social ills.

Speaking today at the Christ the King Anglican Church, Rock Dundo, St Michael, spokesman for the Intentional Ministry Initiative Reverend Von Watson told reporters that Warrens had been chosen for the pilot programme since it was seen as the fastest growing area of the island.

“We are saying the Anglican Church is here for you. It is really about meeting the needs of people, rather than merely offering religious services,” Watson said, without giving an official launch date for the programme which will take place at Massy Warrens.

Also briefing reporters, Anglican Bishop of Barbados and Archbishop of the West Indies Dr John Holder said it was hoped that coming out of the initiative, there will be a greater reflection of Christian living.

“I think one of the problems we have, not only in Barbados but throughout the world, is that people separate the Sunday worship or the Saturday worship from their daily work.

“What we are trying to do at this time is to make the connection between what we do during the week and what we do on Sundays or the days on which we worship,” the top cleric said.

Just last week, political leader of the fledgling Barbados Integrity Movement (BIM) Neil Holder challenged the Church to “stand up and be counted”, while dismissing the notion of politics being “a nasty game” that must be avoided by the Church at all costs.

“ No longer can we as believers stand idly by in the conviction that ‘politics is a nasty game’”. We need to engage it in order to clean it up,” the BIM leader said in an open leader to local religious leaders, adding that “if the Church demands greater from our leaders and reminds them that we are the servants of the people and not Lords over them, all will witness a marked change in the future outcome of our country.”

In response, Holder warned that public statements were only one area of Christian work and witness.

“The majority of the work Christian people do is day-to-day encounters with people. Simple day-to-day encounters where you try to help people deal with what may be troubling them.

Sometimes people only see the Church’s ministry in terms of making public statements, but it is far more than that,” he cautioned.