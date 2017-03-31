Suspected burglary at Wesley Hall Junior School
Classes had to be abandoned at the Wesley Hall Junior School, Kings Village Street, The City this morning, following a reported burglary.
Principal Herbert Gittens told Barbados TODAY that sometime between yesterday evening and early this morning, the two main buildings at the school were compromised.
The discovery was made by staff who arrived this morning to find several louvres and drawers prized open.
It has forced the early closure of the school, which has a roll of 535 students.
What would you expect our country is open to anything and any body, no alarms no security all bajans should notice for some time now the only people suffering in Barbados is our black people …
Our politicians has nothing to take credit for, other than making sure the 1% of barbados is safe and secure and well tuck into they beds at night……..