Suspected burglary at Wesley Hall Junior School

Classes had to be abandoned at the Wesley Hall Junior School, Kings Village Street, The City this morning, following a reported burglary.

Principal Herbert Gittens told Barbados TODAY that sometime between yesterday evening and early this morning, the two main buildings at the school were compromised.

The discovery was made by staff who arrived this morning to find several louvres and drawers prized open.

It has forced the early closure of the school, which has a roll of 535 students.