Platini berates Blatter
Former UEFA president Michel Platini has accused FIFA counterpart Sepp Blatter of being determined to make him “his last scalp”.
Both men were banned from football for eight years – later reduced to six by Fifa’s appeals committee – in December 2015 after Blatter, 81, authorised a £1.3m “disloyal payment” to Platini.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport then cut Platini’s ban to four years.
Platini told French paper Le Monde that Blatter “tried to save his own skin”.
The 61-year-old added: “Blatter does not defend anyone else, he never defended me. He’s the most selfish person I have seen in my life.
“He’s the biggest egoist I’ve ever seen. He thought he would grow old, finish, die and be buried in Fifa. It was his wish.
“He always said I would be his last scalp. I know he was fixated on me, to the end.”
Platini and Blatter were found guilty of breaches surrounding the £1.3m payment made in 2011 for what they said was was consultancy work between 1998 and 2002.
The men said they had a “gentleman’s agreement” on when the balance was to be settled and deny any wrongdoing.
The FIFA ethics committee found Blatter and Platini had demonstrated an “abusive execution” of their positions.
Speaking at a news conference in December 2015 before his ban from football Blatter said he was “really sorry” that he was “a punching ball” and that he had become tainted in the eyes of humanity.
Just fight it out and in the process, expose everything. The whole world is waiting patiently for closure to this sordid affair that is FIFA.