Kings and queens!

St Michael School, Foundation lord over Secondary School Sports

The boys of St Michael School have finally tasted victory in the Powerade Barbados Secondary Schools Athletics Championship while Christ Church Foundation School (CCFS) have repeated as queens for a second consecutive year.

The SMS cougars, double crown champions of the Frank Blackman zone, accumulated 313 points to run away with the boys title ahead of main rivals Harrison College who tallied 259.50 points and Foundation who dropped one place to third this year with 196.50 points. Last year’s champions Burger King Lester Vaughan were fourth scoring 179.50 points and Coleridge and Parry’s 165.50 points got them fifth place.

The girls at Church Hill, Christ Church did well to retain their trophy with 332 points, former queens Scotiabank Springer Memorial were second with 259.50 points and Harrison College finished on 196.50 points for third place. The young ladies of St Michael School also did their school proud by clinching fourth position with 221.33 points, ahead of Lester Vaughan in fifth on 144 points.

Victrix ludorum hailed from the Alleyne School compliments a superb performance by Brieanna Boyce who took gold in the Under-13 Girls 100m, 200m, 400m and silver in the 800m for a total of 38 points which was the same total earned by Under-15 sensation and victor ludorum Aren Spencer who won the 100m hurdles, 400m, long jump and placed second in the high jump. Both Boyce and Spencer anchored their respective schools to victory in the 4x100m relays.

One record fell today and it was the race of the day when two CARIFTA champions, Rasheem Griffith of Coleridge & Parry and record-holder Rivaldo Leacock of Foundation featured in the Under-20 Boys 400m. Leacock got off to a good start in an effort to better his record-breaking time of 51.64 set in 2015 but got the surprise of his life when Griffith picked up the stagger coming around the 200m bend and closed in on Leacock and crossed the finish line ahead of him in a new time of 50.78. That battle brought the fans in the National Stadium to their feet.

St Michael School has the fastest Under-17 and Under-20 200m champions in Barbados. Under the starter’s order, Darian Clarke was off like a bullet and was first to stop the clock in 21.44. Matthew Clarke completed the Under-20 Boys sprint double with a season best of 21.19 and will be looking to improve his bronze medal from last year at CARIFTA. Hannah Connell of Foundation was made to run from start to finish in the Under-20 Girls 200m after receiving a strong challenge from Jaria Hoyte as the two ran 24.76 and 24.99 respectively.

Talk about pace, Akayla Morris of Harrison College in the Under-17 Girls 200m ran a time of 24.58 which was even faster than Connell’s.

After a disappointing exit yesterday from the Under-20 Boys 400m for false starting, Jonathan Jones ran 12 and a half gruelling laps to win the Boys 5000m in 17:28.00, which was the first race of the day. Jones picked up his second gold of the day by dismissing the Under-20 800m field in a commanding time of 1:52.08. Charissa Moore of Harrison College also took top honours in the Under-17 Girls 800m in a time of 2:19.22 after leading from start to finish.

Winning the Under-15 400m was Harrison College’s Aren Spencer (53.25) and Vasia Boyce of Queen’s College with a determined run of 57.90 but she fell just short of the 57.41 record. The Under-13 Boys 400m went to Khimani Cox of Coleridge and Parry who clocked 60.20.

Foundation added another ten points to their tally when Tiana Bowen (61.04) won the Under-20 Girls 400m hurdles and staved off Shonita Brome of Alexandra (61.76) in second position.

Rhea Hoyte of St Michael School clocked 44.83 seconds in the Under-17 300m hurdles to get the better of Foundation’s Sarah Belle who was timed at 46.39. Haile Emmanual-Turney of The Lodge School had the endurance to win the Under-15 Boys 300m in 43.26. Anika Blackman of Princess Margaret ran 29 seconds in the 200m hurdles to prove herself a cut above the rest.

Kyle Gale of the St Michael School continued his fine form by winning the Under-17 400m hurdles, as he stopped the clock at 56.11 seconds.

Coleridge and Parry’s Tafari Bishop was the only athlete in the Under-17 Boys 800m to run under two minutes with a time of 1:59.75. Meanwhile, Mary Fraser (2:15.78) earned herself another easy win in the Under-20 ladies 800m race to bring her tally to three at BSSAC after winning the 1500m and 3000m open yesterday.

Achilles Browne of the Alleyne School sprinted 12.70 seconds to take the Under-13 Boys 100m. He also anchored the Under-13 Boys 4x100m relay team to victory. Nathan Roett of the St Michael School registered a time of 11.46 to capture the Under-15 Boys 100m while Rickyla Fagan of Deighton Griffith (12.87) won the girls’ equivalent.

The 800m champions in their respective age group, Layla Haynes of Harrison College and Savion Hoyte of Lester Vaughan, both returned today and ran superbly to win the junior girls and boys 1500m. Haynes who broke the 800m record clocked 5:17.06 to take gold while Hoyte ran 4:45.97 for the boys’ equivalent.

Sierra Coward of Springer Memorial amassed 2935 points to win the girls’ outdoor pentathlon after competing in the shot put, 200m, 100m hurdles, long jump and 800m. The boys pentathlon went to Hasani Lowe of Lester Vaughan earning 3599 adding valuable points for his school.

The 4x400m relays went to Foundation in the girls competition and to St Michael School in the boys respectively.