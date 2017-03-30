Woman charged for cocaine apparatus

A 31-year-old woman who has no fixed place of abode will call HMP Dodds home for at least the next 28 days.

Roseann Elizabeth Burgess appeared in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today charged with possession of apparatus fit and intended for the misuse of cocaine.

The unemployed woman told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that she was not guilty of the offence, which was allegedly committed earlier today.

When it came time for a bail application to be made, police prosecutor Station Sergeant Janice Ifiil objected to Burgess’ release based on her antecedents as well as the fact that she had no fixed place to live.

In making her bail application, Burgess told the magistrate: “It was a misunderstanding”.

She declined to say anything further and the magistrate denied her request to be released.

Burgess is scheduled to make her second appearance before Cuffy-Sargeant on April 26.