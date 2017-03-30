Thief must pay compensation to student

A 35-year-old thief has one month to compensate his victim if he wants to avoid spending time at HMP Dodds.

John Joseph King of Goddings Road, Station Hill, St Michael today pleaded guilty in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to stealing a $320 cellular phone belonging to Shaquille Babb-Jackman, a student, on March 16.

According to the facts read by prosecutor Station Sergeant Janice Ifill, Babb-Jackman was in the bathroom of the Princess Alice Bus Terminal when King asked to use his cellular phone.

He allowed King the use of the device, but moments later King ran out of the terminal. The complainant chased him but was unable to catch the culprit.

Babb-Jackman reported the matter to the police who carried out investigations. However, it took 13 days before the complainant saw King again and pointed him out to lawmen. King was arrested and admitted to committing the offence.

Asked whether he had anything to say, King was quick to tell Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that he could pay for the stolen phone.

The magistrate ordered him to pay Babb-Jackman $640, and another $150 to the court. If he fails to pay all the money by April 27, he will spend three months in jail.