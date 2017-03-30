Prison aid

He was pleading for help even before he entered the dock in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, but what a 28-year-old man had hoped for was not what he got at the end of his hearing.

Simeon Levi Graham, of Beckwith Street, St Michael, appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant charged with possession of apparatus intended for the misuse of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred earlier today. However, he was not required to plead to the indictable charge that he also assaulted Ramon McClean today, with intent to rob him.

Graham was already in the custody of police in connection with another matter when the cocaine paraphernalia was found in his possession.

Police prosecutor Station Sergeant Janice Ifill told the magistrate that one transparent bottle with residue at the bottom was found in a cigarette box, and Graham admitted ownership of it.

In addressing the magistrate, he pointed out that he had been in and out of prison for a long time and was “tired”.

“I can’t help my family or nothing so. I was wondering if I can get some help at another facility so I can fight my drug addiction and better my life?” Graham asked.

However, Cuffy-Sargeant informed him that he was free to attend any drug rehabilitation facility when he was on the outside.

She then granted him his wish for help in the form of 12 months at HMP Dodds with drug counseling and rehabilitation.

“Twelve months, Ma’am?” a stunned Graham queried, to which the magistrate responded: “You asked for help and rehab, Mr Graham.”

Apparently it was not what the unemployed man had hoped for.

“In prison I don’t get the help that I need,” he grumbled.

Graham will return to court on April 26 on the indictable matter.