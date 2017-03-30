Grateful Gittens

Elderly woman pleased with new home

“I [am] comfortable,” 87–year–old Edmunda Gittens declared to Barbados TODAY this evening as she sat in the comfort of her new Maxwell, Christ Church living room, snacking on Eclipse biscuits and watching television.

The elderly woman’s life has made a 180 degree turn since Monday when she was served with eviction papers by court marshals and forced to look on helplessly as the place she had called home, from the time she was five, was torn down.

Though not eager to revisit the whole embarrassing episode that resulted in her “face being all over the newspaper crying”, Gittens was in high spirits this afternoon — though she opted for no photographs — as she received a Barbados TODAY team into her new surroundings.

It was a far cry from the ugly picture that was painted as she sat sobbingly three days ago as her personal belongings were removed from her former Kendal Hill, Christ Church address, along with every physical memory she had created with her seven children.

“I cry and everything and already. I ain’t crying no more. I’m comfortable where I is,” she said, though it was clear from the number of plastic bags, suitcases and containers stacked with personal belongings, that she still was not completely settled and still needed to adapt to her new and quieter surroundings, after living for years at a busy intersection.

“The only thing that I don’t like is that it [the new home] is off the road, but otherwise it don’t worry me because my children made me comfortable and brought the TV,” she said.

The elderly woman was also full of praise her constituency representative, Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth, Stephen Lashley, who was already at the Maxwell residence when the Barbados TODAY team arrived this afternoon after 5 p.m., checking in on Gittens to see how she and her mentally challenged son were adjusting.

Lashley later disclosed that officials of the National Housing Corporation and the Urban and Rural Development Commissions were working behind the scene to construct a permanent four-bedroom home for Gittens in Brighton, St George.

“The priority has been handled in that the housing has been sorted out . . . We now have to wait on those agencies to see what can be done and how soon it can be done,” he added.

