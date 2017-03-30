Farmer loses chance to stay out of jail

A 35-year-old man was back in court today facing another charge, less than two months after he was handed a suspended sentence by a Bridgetown magistrate.

On February 1, O’Neal Sylvester Farmer, who is recorded as having of no fixed place of abode, was given a chance to stay out of HMP Dodds after he pleaded guilty to possession of apparatus for the misuse of cocaine. He had been given a 12-month sentence, suspended for six months, for that offence.

But the sentence went into effect today when Farmer went before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant and admitted that he entered the premises of Chicken Barn Limited yesterday after having been forbidden to do so.

The magistrate heard from the police prosecutor Station Sergeant Janice Ifill that Farmer went to Chicken Barn in Worthing, Christ Church on March 21, took up a cup from the garbage, went to the drink machine, filled the cup and left without paying.

Farmer was confronted by the manager, who warned him about his actions and ordered him never to step foot in the establishment again.

However, Farmer defied that order a week later when he went into the same fast food outlet on March 28. The manager alerted police after a cashier told him that Farmer was on the premises.

Police responded and after an investigation into the matter, the unemployed man was apprehended and charged.

“I am sorry, Ma’am,” was all Farmer had to say in court today.

After informing Farmer that the six-month period during which he had to stay out of trouble had not yet elapsed, Cuffy-Sargeant told him that the sentence would begin today.

She also sentenced him to six months in prison on the trespassing charge, which will run concurrently with the other sentence.