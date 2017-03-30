A new singing sensation

Remember the name Tia Corbin? It’s one you will be hearing for years to come.

Tia’s name has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue since her dynamic performance at the recently held School’s Choir Festival.

Her rendition of Yolanda Adams’ That Name, earned her the awards of Best Solo Vocalist and Best Overall Performance.

The ever humble and down to earth 14-year-old of student of the Seventh Day Adventist School, is over the moon about her win, but for her, all the glory belongs to God.

In fact, her strong Christian background and upbringing almost prevented her from entering the competition in the first place. However, today, she is glad she decided to enter.

“To be quite honest, I didn’t want to enter. I was thinking about what other people would think because I am Adventist and we don’t do competitions so I wasn’t going to enter,” Tia told Bajan Vibes.

“Then I changed my mind and decided to go back in. It was kind of messy at first but I got in and it was fun. I didn’t go to win, I wanted to honour God and I hope I blessed people with my voice and it was (also) a good experience for me,” she explained.

Seeking to further explain why Adventists stayed away from competitions, she said, “It’s not that Adventists don’t enter; we try not to. Looking back in the Bible, they believe that all people are equal.”

Tia said she was not expecting to win the competition and was bowled over when her name was called as winner. “I was shocked and happy at the same time. After hearing who was third and second, I was pointing out who I thought was going to win, then when they called me as the winner; it was really shocking but still exciting.”

Given her rise to fame following her win, one would expect Tia to go full steam ahead with her singing career. However, she did not mince words and said she would not be accepting any payments to sing.

“I wanted to be a singer when I was younger, before I knew what I could do today. I don’t think I want to sing as a profession. I don’t want to get paid for singing either because it’s God who gave me the talent. It’s not me, it’s God so I want to use my talent as just that, a talent, not as a career.

“I want to become a lawyer and I think I want to become a wedding planner as well. I will sing just to minister. I hope this mindset doesn’t change in the future because I don’t want to lose my voice,” she said.

Tia’s win, however, was not that much of a shock to her music teacher, Elwon Blackman. He always knew she could do it. “I feel good about her win. I wasn’t sure that we wanted her to go into the competition because we don’t usually enter competitions. Sometimes the rivalry thing can get out of hand, so we like to be away from all the drama and excitement.”

Blackman went on: “We decided to go in and focus on the ministering part. When she got through each stage, we were thankful for that. It gave us an idea of the talent she had. I mean we always knew but to see that other people thought that was also a good feeling too.

“When they called her name, she looked at me in shock but I was different from her; I was expecting them to call her name. I felt good for her. I was proud that she was able to do it.”