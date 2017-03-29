Two vehicles and storeroom destroyed by fire

Police are conducting investigations into an early morning fire in St. Michael which destroyed a garage and two motor vehicles – a Mitsubishi motor car and a Toyota motor van.

The fire occurred sometime around 2:55 this morning on the property of 72-year-old Ebrahim Mohamed at lot # 5, 7th Ave, Belleville.

The police say a storeroom on an adjacent property, owned by Khubchand Karnani, which housed building materials, was also destroyed, while a nearby Mosque was damaged.

Three fire tenders and 12 fire officers, under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin, responded to the blaze which was extinguished sometime around 5:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who can provide information to assist with their investigation to contact the nearest police station.