Two vehicles and storeroom destroyed by fire
Police are conducting investigations into an early morning fire in St. Michael which destroyed a garage and two motor vehicles – a Mitsubishi motor car and a Toyota motor van.
The fire occurred sometime around 2:55 this morning on the property of 72-year-old Ebrahim Mohamed at lot # 5, 7th Ave, Belleville.
The police say a storeroom on an adjacent property, owned by Khubchand Karnani, which housed building materials, was also destroyed, while a nearby Mosque was damaged.
Three fire tenders and 12 fire officers, under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin, responded to the blaze which was extinguished sometime around 5:30 a.m.
Police are asking anyone who can provide information to assist with their investigation to contact the nearest police station.
Its about time business people all over Barbados start securing they business, the visual influence of very cheap technology cameras everywhere……………….