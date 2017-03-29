Several churches vandalised

Police are investigating a number of reported cases of vandalism after several churches in the Shop Hill, St Thomas area were vandalized between the night of Tuesday 28th and the morning of Wednesday 29th March.

The Century Moravian Church, Bethel House of Praise, Philippi United Church, and Shop Hill Nazarene Church, were all targeted during the attack.

Anyone who can provide information to assist with these investigations is asked to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at telephone numbers 419-1729, or 419-1726. Police Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.