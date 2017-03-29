Police looking for Devon Best

Police are asking Devon Best, whose last known address was 1st Ave, Bank Hall, St Michael, to contact the Black Rock Police Station.

In a press release today police Public Relations Officer acting Inspector Roland Cobbler also appealed to family members or friends to ask Best to urgently make contact with the police, either in person or by calling telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7505.

3 Responses to Police looking for Devon Best

  1. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince March 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Better show up…give up….

    Reply
  2. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince March 29, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Give up Devon…..

    Reply
  3. sharon March 29, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    lord Ann Ince if he was wanted for a crime their would not ask him to call n they would have said come with a lawyer n ask for the publics’ help
    ppl need to not judge n know how police operate

    Reply

