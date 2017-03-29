Police looking for Devon Best
Police are asking Devon Best, whose last known address was 1st Ave, Bank Hall, St Michael, to contact the Black Rock Police Station.
In a press release today police Public Relations Officer acting Inspector Roland Cobbler also appealed to family members or friends to ask Best to urgently make contact with the police, either in person or by calling telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7505.
