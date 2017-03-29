Missing woman found in ravine

Eileen Bovell, of Rock Hall, St Thomas, who was reported missing earlier today, has been found.

Police say the 69-year-old was discovered in a 100 ft ravine by a search party comprising police officers from the Northern Division, assisted by officers from the Canine Unit, the Tactical Response Unit and SCATTS.

Bovell was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for treatment for minor injuries.