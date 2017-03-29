Missing woman found in ravine

Eileen Bovell, of Rock Hall, St Thomas, who was reported missing earlier today, has been found.

Police say the 69-year-old was discovered in a 100 ft ravine by a search party comprising police officers from the Northern Division, assisted by officers from the Canine Unit, the Tactical Response Unit and SCATTS.

Bovell was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for treatment for minor injuries.

  1. Santini More
    Santini More March 29, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Glad to know she is alive…Kudos to the search and rescue teams for finding her in this timely manner and probably saving her life.

  2. Cynthia Blackman
    Cynthia Blackman March 29, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Wonderful

