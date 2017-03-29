Jolly Roger patrons face drug charges

Three people who went to a Jolly Roger cruise on Sunday appeared in a Bridgetown court Monday and pleaded guilty to separate cannabis charges.

When Rashida Akilah Gilkes of 1st Avenue, #8 South Lowlands Drive, Friendship Terrace, St Michael went before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, she admitted to having the illegal drug in the country’s territorial waters.

Gilkes, who was onboard a sunrise cruise, was seen smoking what appeared to be a cigarette on the upper deck of the vessel. She was approached by security who informed her that smoking was prohibited and asked whether she had any other substance in her possession. The 24-year-old handed over a plastic bag containing four Ziploc bags with 10 greaseproof wrappings. The quantity of vegetable matter weighed four grammes and had an estimated street value of $50.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant ordered that Gilkes pay the court $1,500 in costs which she must pay in one month time or face an alternative of three months in prison.

If Gilkes settles the total amount by May 2, her criminal record will be kept clean, as she was not previously known to the law courts.

Sheldon Adolphus Howell, 39, a resident of Venture #3, St John who is known to the court, was fined $1,500 for having cannabis in his possession.

He was about to embark the vessel to attend a 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. cruise when he was caught with the drugs.

While performing a routine check of the patron, security felt a bulge in his groin area. He was asked what it was and admitted that it was cannabis, and removed a clear plastic containing a loose quantity of vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis and four cigarettes, weighing four grammes.

The magistrate gave Howell six weeks to pay the fine, with an alternative of six months in jail. He returns to court on May 8 to show proof of payment.

Kamal Kimami Nurse, 31, also of Venture #3, St John, has six weeks to pay his $1,000 fine for possession of cannabis.

If he fails to pay the amount by May 8, he will spend three months in jail.

Nurse was also caught during routine searches carried out by Jolly Roger security personnel. He had a transparent plastic bag in his groin area containing four cigarettes. The drugs weighed two grammes.