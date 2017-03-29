Get out, magistrate tells man who beat girlfriend

A 37-year-old mason who admitted to assaulting his girlfriend has been ordered by a Bridgetown magistrate to vacate their shared accommodation.

Jonathan Alexander Worrell of Ocean View, Bush Hall, St Michael, told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court that he assaulted Shakita Walton occasioning her actual bodily harm on March 27.

Station Sergeant Janice Ifill revealed that the two had been involved in an intimate relationship for the past four years.

However, Monday Walton informed Worrell that she wanted to end the relationship, which apparently did not sit well with him.

The two quarreled and an angry Worrell took up a scissors and said to Walton: “You next to me talking about another man. I taking my money and giving you, supporting you. I going to barely but kill you.”

The Crown’s representative said Walton attempted to call her father after Worrell slapped her on the left side of her face.

But he took the phone away from her and punched and kicked her about her body. Station Sergeant Ifill said Walton was able to reach for a knife which was in the kitchen, and she stabbed Worrell in his left shoulder and escaped.

Walton reported the matter to the police who investigated and later arrested and charged Worrell.

Walton, who was also in court Monday, told the magistrate she wanted Worrell to stay away from her.

The magistrate then asked Worrell whether he had anything to say.

”I do not have anything to say, Ma’am,” he said at first, but then added: “I just want to know how I will get to see my daughter.”

The magistrate informed the two that arrangements would need to be made for a neutral third party to act as a go-between.

Worrell was then ordered to compensate his former girlfriend $300 in one week’s time or spend six weeks in jail.

He was also placed on a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the next six months. If he breaches the order, he will have to pay the court $750 forthwith or spend three months in jail.

The magistrate also ordered Worrell to give his keys to Walton and seek alternative accommodations immediately.