Elderly St Thomas woman missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Eileen Bovell of Rock Hall, St Thomas.

She was last seen at her residence by her daughter Roslyn Wilson sometime around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. At the time, she was wearing a navy blue dress with an opening in the chest area.

Bovell is five foot three inches in height, of slim build, dark complexion with a low haircut. She speaks with a slur and has a sloppy appearance. She has a long face, an oval head, small brown eyes, a deep voice, and a pleasant manner. She has a mental disorder and walks with her head down and swings her arms. She is also in the habit of pacing up and down.

Anyone with information that could help in locating Bovell is being asked to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726, or 419-1729; the police emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.