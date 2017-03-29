BLP ready for battle

Barbados is in a worse condition today than it was during the economic crisis of the early 1990s, which led to the downfall of the then Erskine Sandiford (now Sir Lloyd) administration, Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader Mia Mottley has charged.

And a confident Mottley has told party supporters, just as the BLP had done after it assumed office in 1994, it was prepared drag the country back from the economic crisis it currently faces.

“In 1994, we came to office against the background of a country that had seen wage cuts and had seen 4,500 people go home. We thought Barbados had seen its darkest days and we came with hope and we told the country we could do better,” Mottley said Sunday night as her party gathered in the conference room of the Island Inn hotel to mark the commencement of Founder’s Month in April, under the theme, The Right Excellent Grantley Adams, Father of Democracy.

“The days of difficulty of 1991 and 1992, you would have never believed that in our lifetime that we would see not just a repeat but a worsening of the conditions.”

The Opposition Leader said the country had emerged from the crisis of the 1990s with a determination to improve the lives of future generations, while the BLP had built a legacy that “you don’t stop until you include everybody in the journey of economic and social enfranchisement” and to include all Barbadians in the decision making process.

“Hence, what we are confronting in Barbados has been the greatest shock for us,” she said.

Stressing that the party was primed for battle against the governing Democratic Labour Party “for the battle of politics and we are always ready for the battle of the development in this country”, Mottley said nearly 3,000 BLP members and supporters would be on the roads canvasing for the election.