Belleville blaze
Police are conducting investigations into an early morning fire in St Michael, which destroyed a garage and two motor vehicles – a Mitsubishi motor car and a Toyota motor van.
The fire occurred sometime around 2:55 Wednesday morning on the property of 72-year-old Ebrahim Mohamed at lot # 5, 7th Ave, Belleville.
Police say a storeroom on an adjacent property, owned by Khubchand Karnani, which housed building materials, was also destroyed, while a nearby Mosque was damaged.
Three fire tenders and 12 fire officers, under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin, responded to the blaze, which was extinguished sometime around 5:30 a.m.
Police are asking anyone who can provide information to assist with their investigation to contact the nearest police station.
I noticed nobody wants to touch this one. This reminds me I’m in Barbados and we don’t speculate about the Indian community, sorry boss but this suspected arson if it is as suspected. It’s either a business deal gone bad or an unpaid dept for services rendered.