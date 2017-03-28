Two missing men

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing men.

They are 50 year-old Kenmore Decoursey Hinds of Skeetes Road, Mile and a Quarter, St Peter and 34-year-old Kenville Noel Clarke of Nursery #2, Four Roads, St Philip.

Hinds was last seen by his sister Marva Hinds around 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday when he left his residence to visit the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. At the time, he was wearing long Khaki pants and a blue and white shirt with buttons to the front. He was also wearing a green cap and tan boots.

Hinds is six feet in height, slim built, of dark complexion, with a bald head, long nose, and is approximately 160 lbs.

Clarke was last seen by his sister Gail Clarke during the month of February 2017 when he was making plans to visit Trinidad and Tobago to attend Carnival. He is 5 5 in height, of slim build, dark complexion, with a round forehead, thick lips, brown eyes, small ears pierced once, shoulder length Rasta locks, and a thin moustache. He also has tattoos on both his hands and his chest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two men is asked to contact Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.