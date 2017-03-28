The reality of SBAs for teachers

I note with great concern that the Ministry of Education has written to secondary schools warning teachers that should they fail to mark and submit SBAs, they would be exposing themselves to “misconduct of a serious nature”. It pains me to think that the new way being used by the ministry to respond to teachers’ legitimate grievances is by threats of disciplinary action. Is there no room for discussion and resolution of problems?

As a former teacher of CAPE Literatures in English and Communication Studies, I know what it is to prepare students for SBAs and to mark and submit them. It is tedious work, demanding much effort and patience. The process has become more stressful as CXC has included SBAs in all subject areas. Even CSEC English A and Mathematics now have SBA components, and the magnitude of work required of teachers of Food and Nutrition, for example, has to be seen to be believed.

Even without School Based Assessment, teaching is a strenuous exercise, and the Ministry of Education, led by former teachers, knows this only too well. Thus, its support for CXC’S unconscionable expansion of projects as part of their evaluation of students must be condemned.The public needs to know a few more facts about CXC and School Based Assessment.

First, some teachers have had to mark as many as100 pieces of work, some of which are as many as thirty pages long in the case of CSEC and many more for CAPE. Secondly, teachers are now required to scan students’ SBAs for submission on line. In addition, they are expected to perform the role of data entry clerks to ensure that CXC receives the marks on time. There is even a penalty of 50 dollars to be paid by schools for every error in data entry, and this can rise to 200 dollars after a certain date.

It has been brought to my attention that some teachers, taking responsibility for the mistakes, have pulled their pockets to pay the fees. It should be noted that data entry was previously done by persons hired by The Caribbean Examination Council. Apparently, however, the Council, a few years ago, decided that it made good economic sense to obtain the service for free, and so dumped it on teachers.

But it is not only teachers who are burdened. Because of CSEC and CAPE as well as the recently introduced CVQ and CCSLC programmes, our children from 1st to 6th form are asked to divert attention from studying and consolidating to doing SBAS. Given the early start of CXC exams, schools already have limited time for effective teaching of large syllabi.

But what are the educational benefits of burdening teachers and students with SBAs in every subject? I am yet to understand what so much emphasis on School Based Assessment accomplishes, especially since we know that increasing numbers of parents utilize a great deal of their time doing the bulk of the work for their children. Teachers can tell stories of parents complaining that the SBAs are working them too hard.

Now, I am not saying that there is no room for school based projects. Clearly, they can provide opportunities for research and reporting etc. However, it is educational madness to demand that teachers and pupils spend a disproportionate amount of theirtime on numerous SBAs. Prior to CXC’s “brilliant” plan for burdensome projects, students studied, wrote examinations, passed, and entered the world of work as productive citizens. I do not know of anybody working for CXC or the Ministry of Education who suffered because they did not do SBAs in English Language or Mathematics.

The impasse between the Ministry of Education and the BSTU reminds me of the Hands off School Meals dispute between the BUT and the ministry in the late 1970’s. At that time, the ministry tried to make working with school meals one of the duties of Primary School teachers {the teachers had for years been performing the task voluntarily}. The union, led by the late John Cumberbatch, quickly mobilized teachers and, despite threats of disciplinary action, the union held its ground and prevailed.

I have recounted that experience to point out that the ministry has no right to impose any duty which does not form part of the teacher’s job description present in law or educational regulations. CXC is an external body which cannot demand that teachers serve its interests. I can hardly see how the Ministry of Education can punish teachers for failure to do work that is not explicitly or implicitly contained in their contracts.

Finally, if CXC wishes to continue to have SBAs as a component of testing, then it should pay teachers or find its own marking teams. The examining body must stop expecting a free ride because it can count on the support of compliant regional Ministries of Education.

(John Goddard is a retired teacher who taught at St George Secondary and Harrison College)