School boy escapes serious injury after being struck by a car
Six-year-old Arimani Greaves escaped serious injury after being struck by a motor car along White Park Road, St Michael today around 3:30 p.m.
According to police, Greaves was attempting to cross the road at the pedestrian crossing when he was struck by the vehicle driven by 28-year-old Andre Sobers, of White Hill, Terrace, St Thomas.
Greaves, of 3rd Avenue, Station Hill, St Michael suffered pain to the buttocks.
His mother opted to seek private medical treatment.
Police are continuing investigations.
At a crossing? Thanks to the father for sparing his life.
Another accident. Another young driver ????
These drivers do not wait for you to cross you can be standing on that pedestrian crossing and some of them do stop and it is time now for the police to do something about it
so many car accidents lately…
Thankfully it was not serious ..