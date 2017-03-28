School boy escapes serious injury after being struck by a car

Six-year-old Arimani Greaves escaped serious injury after being struck by a motor car along White Park Road, St Michael today around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, Greaves was attempting to cross the road at the pedestrian crossing when he was struck by the vehicle driven by 28-year-old Andre Sobers, of White Hill, Terrace, St Thomas.

Greaves, of 3rd Avenue, Station Hill, St Michael suffered pain to the buttocks.

His mother opted to seek private medical treatment.

Police are continuing investigations.

5 Responses to School boy escapes serious injury after being struck by a car

  1. Sunil Brome
    Sunil Brome March 28, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    At a crossing? Thanks to the father for sparing his life.

    Reply
  2. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince March 28, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Another accident. Another young driver ????

    Reply
  3. Colleen Tucker Weekes
    Colleen Tucker Weekes March 28, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    These drivers do not wait for you to cross you can be standing on that pedestrian crossing and some of them do stop and it is time now for the police to do something about it

    Reply
  4. Ann Szebenyi
    Ann Szebenyi March 28, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    so many car accidents lately…

    Reply
  5. Cecilia Carew
    Cecilia Carew March 28, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Thankfully it was not serious ..

    Reply

