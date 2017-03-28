School boy escapes serious injury after being struck by a car

Six-year-old Arimani Greaves escaped serious injury after being struck by a motor car along White Park Road, St Michael today around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, Greaves was attempting to cross the road at the pedestrian crossing when he was struck by the vehicle driven by 28-year-old Andre Sobers, of White Hill, Terrace, St Thomas.

Greaves, of 3rd Avenue, Station Hill, St Michael suffered pain to the buttocks.

His mother opted to seek private medical treatment.

Police are continuing investigations.