Nowhere to go
Eighty-eight-year-old woman’s house torn down
An 88-year-old woman and her mentally challenged son were left with nowhere to lay their heads tonight, after the house in which they have lived for virtually their entire lives was today ripped apart as a result of a court order.
Edmunda Gittens of Kendal Hill, Christ Church cried as the sound of metal tools was heard tearing her house down, and workmen dumped the remnants onto trucks, while her personal treasures amassed over many years lay bare in the front yard.
Gittens, who looked on helplessly as marshals executed the court order to remove her house from the lot, told Barbados TODAY she had lived in the wooden structure since she was five years old. However, the landowners recently served her with notice of eviction.
“I ain’t feel good, I feel bad. It hurt because I here from five years old. Last week I was sick and the one here that [her mentally challenged son] he had to carry me to the bathroom because I was in pain. I don’t know where I am going to go because I ain’t got nowhere and I would be glad for somewhere,” a tearful Gittens said.
The octogenarian said she had six other children, all of whom have families and homes of their own.
Yet, she was unsure where she would sleep tonight, a suggestion that none of the six would take her in.
Daughter Juliette Walters, who was on the scene frantically attempting to rescue her mother’s belongings, told Barbados TODAY that she and her siblings were “waiting for help” from Member of Parliament Stephen Lashley, from whom they had sought assistance some six months ago.
“I made some calls to him since last October but nobody has responded, so this is where it is at right now, and she doesn’t have anywhere to go now. So we trying to see if we could find some place to put her up,” Walters said.
Asked why none of Gittens’ children would take her in, Walters was not inclined to discuss the subject.
The daughter’s position did not sit well with Chairman of the National Assistance Board David Durant, who turned up at the family’s request to determine if and how his organization could assist the elderly woman.
A visibly upset Durant questioned why Gittens’ children did not intervene sooner to prevent the indignity which befell their mother.
“This is the part that I am really disappointed with because only a few days ago I mentioned that I wished families would become first responders when their elderly family are in these unfortunate situations. I think the sons and daughters should really come on board and do whatever they can to help a mother. So that is what is hurting me right now.
“You cannot depend on Government for everything and you cannot depend on the representative for everything as well, especially when there are so many family members around. It is not fair to ask Government to hand feed everybody; we have to accept responsibility for our elderly, regardless of what the elderly mother or father may have done. We have to forgive them,” Durant stressed.
The NAB chairman told Barbados TODAY his immediate concern was finding temporary accommodation for Gittens, as well as a place to store her belongings.
“She has to have some place to stay tonight. Also we are going to have to find some place to store her things because if her valuables are left outside tonight they would be gone,” added Durant, who reiterated his call for Government to provide NAB with land upon which to construct houses for emergencies.
colvillemounsey@barbadostoday.bb
One mother could take care of 7 children but now 7 children can’t take care of 1 mother ….how sad
What kind of children? What kind of mother and what took you so long to leave the people land
wtfffff,seriously this woman was on the spot for all those years,i hope whoever this land belongs to that whatever them build on it get destroyed………………an why she children refusing to take her in
6 children and none of them can take in their mother or come together to help her find a place to stay. Wow just wow.
Interesting
This is bad on every level……smh. Her children deserting her, why ?
Let me see. the double standard in this country laws. A person could walk on your land for 7 years and it becomes a right away a woman live for 83 years on a rental land and the Marshall’s could come and put her off of it
Well said!
Why situations like these cannot be dealt with in a more humane way I do not understand. All parties involved should be ashamed, the children firstly, the Land Lord, the representative for the area, and even the reporter for taking that picture of an 80year old person that is already feeling dehumanized and humiliated. Hope the Senator can help asap.
Sad more in the mortar than in the pestle.These things don’t happen overnight.
No one deserves to be treated like this at that.age
“The octogenarian said she had six other children, all of whom have families and homes of their own.” Shame on all of them!
So sad . This really hurt my feelings . A mother WOW !! I would had to squeeze in my mother at my home in this case . One or the other . The Government cannot attend to every one unfortunate situation As for the LandLord . It’s his land
During the process of time she was given notice some form of hep should have been forthcoming .I pray and hope she settle In a comfortable and safe environment until the Lord says when . Good luck to you . madame.
But Roger suppose she hasn’t paid the people rent for 80 of those 83 years.
Well i understand that if u don’t pay rent for a certin time and the owner n come to collect rent for 10 years or so the renter can own it as long no one come to u for rent over 10 or so years ?