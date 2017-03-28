Gittens jailed for St Winifred’s School break-in

Her Majesty’s Prisons at Dodds will be home for the next six months to a 23-year-old man who, up until today, had no fixed place of abode.

Jakeel Stephenson Gittens admitted to breaking and entering the St Winifred’s School as a trespasser sometime between March 11 and 12 with intent to commit theft.

From the facts outlined by the prosecutor Station Sergeant Janice Ifill in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant learned that security at the Pine Road, St Michael educational institution secured the premises on the first mentioned date.

However, on making a check the following day, it was discovered that several panes were missing from the windows of the nutrition room and some barrels containing bottles were scattered on the property.

The matter was reported to school authorities and the police who responded and conducted investigations, which led to them arresting Gittens who admitted to committing the crime.

“Is it possible to get some help from Verdun House? I does do drugs,” Gittens asked of Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant. “I is 23 years old and I [spent] half of that in prison and it ain’t change me.”

However, the magistrate informed Gittens that it did not matter what programmes were offered to him, because change had to begin with him.

That advice seemed not to reach the repeat offender who then apologized for breaking into the school and insisted that prison was not the place for him.

“I know it wasn’t right to go in the school but you send me jail, I will get worse,” Clarke maintained.

“If you check the statistics, you will see that those that go in [prison] coming back out worse.”

The magistrate asked: “So why do you keep reoffending?”

“I just does do foolishness,” Gittens replied.

The magistrate then handed down her ruling and Gittens smiled as he made his way out of the dock.