Endo support

There was a sea of yellow on Brandon’s Beach on Saturday as hundreds of Barbadians converged for a walk to sensitize the public about a painful condition that affects millions of women worldwide.

Endometriosis was the focus of the Endomarch organized by the Barbados Association of Endometriosis and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

Wearing yellow, the colour which represents endometriosis awareness, about four hundred women, men and children came out to support family members and friends who suffer from the condition. The walk was the first in Barbados but it takes place annually all across the globe.

Endometriosis is a painful medical condition which occurs when the lining of the uterus, called the endometrium, grows in other places such as the fallopian tubes, ovaries, or along the pelvis. When that lining breaks down, like the regular lining in the uterus that produces the menstruation, it has nowhere to go. This causes cysts, heavy periods, severe cramps and even infertility.

President of the Barbados Association of Endometriosis and PCOS Julia Mandeville said she believed Barbadians should have more knowledge about a condition that affects one in eight women across the globe.

Walks were also held in Trinidad and Jamaica, she said, as she noted that efforts were being made to spread the knowledge across the Caribbean.

Mandeville said she was pleased with the response to the walk in Barbados.

“The organization is still new and seeing so many persons coming out to support in their yellow is humbling,” she said.

The association was registered in October 2016 after Mandeville and co-founder Dawn Williams, who had an online blog about her journey battling endometriosis, collaborated.

Next on the organization’s agenda is conducting community outreaches in schools and planning the PCOS march for September.