Electoral Department puts voters on notice of general elections

With elections due to be held within the next year, the local Electoral Department today sought to put eligible voters on notice for the much-anticipated poll.

In a statement issued via the Barbados Government Information Service, the Department announced that it would be implementing a new system of registration, with effect from Wednesday.

It explained that persons who were registering for the first time, making a change to their registration or seeking to replace their national identification cards must produce their original documents in support of their names, dates and places of birth.

For non-nationals who cannot produce a birth certificate, a valid passport will be permitted for new registrations only, the Electoral Department said.

However non-nationals are also required to produce original documents, including the status letter issued by the Chief Immigration Officer in support of their immigration status.

Prime Minister Freundel Stuart is yet to reveal a date for the poll, which pundits widely expect will go down to the constitutional wire, even though the Opposition Barbados Labour Party has been adamant that Barbadians simply cannot wait to see the back of the ruling Democratic Labour Party.

They have therefore been pressuring Stuart not to wait until the end of the first quarter of 2018.