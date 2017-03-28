Dead cop’s brother wants stiff penalties

The brother of Station Sergeant Clifford Sherlock Bridgeman, who Sunday evening became the island’s 14th road fatality for the year, is calling for stiff punishment for the person responsible for the officer’s death.

The 49-year-old Bridgeman, of #4B Church Village, St Philip, died at the scene following a five-vehicle smash up, which occurred on Carrington Road, at its injunction with Edgecumbe Hill, St Philip around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to police, Bridgeman was the front seat passenger in a stationary police vehicle that was hit by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Tre Murray of Spring Hall, St Lucy.

Murray had attempted to overtake a number of vehicles along the road and apparently struck three cars in the process.

Bridgeman’s brother Anthony Holder promptly arrived at the scene after he got news of the accident.

Overcome with a combination of grief and anger, Holder told Barbados TODAY the penalty for causing his brother’s death must be severe.

“I don’t believe my brother should have died so . . . [on] his job and I feel . . . that the man that do it should pay more than a double penalty for it,” he said.

Holder also complained about speeding and those who “can’t steer a car at high speed, you are looking to kill people”.

“You want to do 100 miles an hour and turn a foolish corner and kill my brother for noots [nothing],” he said.

The death of the station sergeant, who was responsible for the Criminal Investigation Department in the southern division, has left the entire Church Village community in shock.

When Barbados TODAY visited the residence he shared with his son and partner, neighbours said Bridgeman’s death was a blow to the community.

A respected and well-liked member of the community, the policeman was fondly remembered as a nice and amiable family man, who was frequently seen playing with his son.

The tragedy has also rocked the officer’s colleagues at the Royal Barbados Police Force, some of whom underwent counselling Monday.