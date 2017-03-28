Dangerous visit

Loiterer complains about being kicked and pelted with rocks

He admitted to loitering on Forde’s Road, St Michael, but said he only went to do a good deed. Instead, said 55-year-old Kensley Donald Jacob, he ended up being beaten by residents.

The Rendezvous Main Road, Worthing View, Christ Church resident Monday pleaded guilty in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to loitering at the place and being unable to give a satisfactory account of himself.

Station Sergeant Janice Ifill told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that a resident of the area was on her way home in the company of another person around 1:45 a.m. on March 25, when they saw Jacob. He looked in their direction and quickly disappeared from their view.

His actions caused that resident to alert another neighbour and the three made a check of the area for Jacob who was spotted hiding under a mango tree among some bushes. The residents shouted several times for him to come out but he refused to do so.

They then threw stones in the area he was hiding, insisting that he come out, but again Jacob failed to comply with the requests.

The residents then went into the bushes in search of him and found him lying on his stomach. He was removed from his hiding place, bleeding from his left ear and limping.

Police were called in and when he was asked to give a reason for being in the area, Jacob reportedly said he was watching the residence of a woman in one of the apartment blocks “to see if she was bringing men there”.

But in court Monday, Jacob told the magistrate that he went to the place to take $50 and snacks for the woman’s children.

“I give money to the girl [because] it is my cousin’s children who passed away,” he said, adding that residents pelted him with rocks for no good reason.

“They pelt rocks at me in the middle of the road, kicked me and drag me,” Jacob claimed.

He said that had he known the area was “such a dangerous place” he would not have ventured there.

“It’s my cousin’s children and I almost lost my life for helping out. I have three fractured ribs. Ma’am, give me a restriction not to pass out there anymore, please?” Jacob asked, even as he apologized to the magistrate for what occurred.

Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant had made a check of Jacob’s prior convictions and discovered that he had failed to pay the court $150 in costs in 2013. He had been charged with robbing James Fadlin of a cellular phone on October 7, that same year, but the complainant had dropped the case.

“I didn’t know that I had to pay it. I thought it was the complainant. I can pay it today, Ma’am,” Jacob said quickly.

For his guilty plea on the loitering charge, the magistrate placed him on a six-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. If Jacob breaches the order, he will have to pay the court $750 forthwith or face an alternative of four months in jail.