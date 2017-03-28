Cruel act

ELDERLY MAN FINED FOR KILLING HORSE TO FEED DOGS

A 61-year-old retiree admitted to animal cruelty and was fined for it when he appeared before a Bridgetown Magistrate today.

Vincent Tyrone Clarke of Stadium Road, Bush Hall, St Michael pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a horse on March 25 by beheading the animal to use as meat for dogs.

Police prosecutor Station Sergeant Janice Ifill told the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court that Clarke owns a kennel with 14 dogs and usually purchases meat to feed them. He reportedly made arrangements with a man to purchase a horse that had health issues.

Acting on information, lawmen went to an area where they saw Clarke at the back of an abandoned house cutting meat from the carcass of a horse.

He was taken into custody and admitted to slaying the horse for the purpose of providing food for his dogs, and was subsequently arrested and charged.

In court today, Clarke told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that the owner of the horse had given him the animal because it was sick and dying. He said he had a first-hand look at the animal and it was unable to stand.

Clarke claimed the horse had colic and he initially thought he could make it better, but he could not.

“So I say I would take it out of its misery,” he told the magistrate, adding that he had planned to give the dogs some of the meat and discard the rest of it.

Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant was not impressed with Clarke’s explanation.

She imposed an $800 fine on Clarke who had one week to pay the money to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to avoid three months in jail.

He wasted no time, however, and paid the money before he left the precincts of the Bridgetown Court today.