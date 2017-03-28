Bovell walks free of kidnapping and robbery charges

A steel bender who had been on remand at HMP Dodds since January 30 on robbery and kidnapping charges, was given his freedom today.

Jerome Oneal Bovell, of 2nd Avenue, Spring Garden, St Michael, had been accused of the indictable offence of unlawfully removing Antonio Agard from Nurse Land, Eagle Hall, St Michael without his consent on January 22. The 43-year-old was also charged with robbing the same man of a $425 chain and pendant on the same day.

Bovell was not required to plead to the charges when he made his first appearance in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, and he was remanded to jail after Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant ruled in favour of the arguments laid out by the Crown’s representative Station Sergeant Janice Ifill for why he should not be granted bail.

However, in court today, the complainant said he was no longer interested in pursuing the matter. In response to questions from the prosecutor, he told the court that he had not been threatened and had made the decision of his own free will.

As such, the magistrate dismissed the charges against Bovell.

However, $200 in costs had to be paid before he was released from his manacles and shackles.