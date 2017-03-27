Update: Policeman dies in five-vehicle smash up in St Philip

The Royal Barbados Police Force is mourning the tragic death of 49-year-old Station Sergeant Clifford Sherlock Bridgeman of #4B, Church Village, St Philip.

Bridgeman — whose death brings to 14 the number of road fatalities for the year, compared to ten for all of last year — passed away at the scene following a five-vehicle smash up, which occurred on Carrington Road, at its injunction with Edgecumbe Hill, St Philip around 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, Bridgeman was the front seat passenger in a police vehicle driven by 60-year-old Acting Station Sergeant Orville Lovell of Carmichael, St George.

Reports are that the police vehicle was stationary at the junction Edgecumbe Hill and Carrington Road when 23-year-old Tre Murray of Spring Hall, St Lucy attempted to overtake a number of vehicles along the road.

Murray apparently struck three cars in the process. The other vehicles involved were driven by 79-year-old Eric Thorpe of Ealing Park, Christ Church; 38-year-old Rondell Broomes of Emerald Park, St Philip and 29-year-old Mario Blackett of Greenwich, St James.

The collision resulted in Murray losing control of the car and striking the police vehicle.

Sergeant Bridgeman had to be freed from the vehicle by personnel from the Fire Department using the Jaws of Life, but died at the scene.

Acting Station Sergeant Lovell complained of pain to his right side. He was transported by ambulance to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Blackett escaped unscathed. However, Broomes complained of pain to his face while Thorpe suffered a laceration to his face. They were both treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

Murray was transported by private vehicle to the QEH, complaining of chest pains. He was treated and discharged, and is currently assisting police with their investigations.

 

10 Responses to Update: Policeman dies in five-vehicle smash up in St Philip

  1. Cynthia Blackman
    Cynthia Blackman March 27, 2017 at 6:04 am

    Wow ,,,May he rest in peace.

  2. Sheldine Dyall
    Sheldine Dyall March 27, 2017 at 6:05 am

    Too much careless drivers.

  3. Ryvan Springer
    Ryvan Springer March 27, 2017 at 6:09 am

    So sad. R.I.P my sympathy goes out to the family, friends and his fellow officers. Sorry for your loss

  4. freeagent March 27, 2017 at 6:21 am

    My condolences go out to the relatives and friends of the late Station Sargeant Clifford Bridgeman. May he rest in peace,

  5. Bajan First March 27, 2017 at 6:30 am

    My sympathy goes out to the family of Station Sergeant Bridgeman and the members of the Barbados Police Force

  6. Matthew Jordan
    Matthew Jordan March 27, 2017 at 6:31 am

    So sad. smh
    We have a bunch of traffic wardens walking around Bridgetown giving people senseless tickets when we could do with some much needed extra traffic cops to help police our roads. Majority of road users practice bad habits and we tolerate it. There is nothing to deter them…a police vehicle is hardly around, can’t expect them to be everywhere. Some of the responsibility of policing our roads must be given to the public. We ALL have a civic duty to protect each other!

  7. Kim Smith
    Kim Smith March 27, 2017 at 6:34 am

    Rip a great man gone too soon.

  8. Bobo March 27, 2017 at 6:35 am

    Free at last—Sargeant C Bridgeman may your spirit -soul- and good memories live on forever.

  9. Jennifer March 27, 2017 at 6:41 am

    Shalawam Yisrael Hahalaws. Condolences to the family, friends and the members of the Barbados Police Force. Memories don’t live like people do, they always stay with you. May you be comforted at this time.

  10. fedup March 27, 2017 at 6:43 am

    1) RIP.; 2) Send Tre Murray to me.

