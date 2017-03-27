Update: Policeman dies in five-vehicle smash up in St Philip

The Royal Barbados Police Force is mourning the tragic death of 49-year-old Station Sergeant Clifford Sherlock Bridgeman of #4B, Church Village, St Philip.

Bridgeman — whose death brings to 14 the number of road fatalities for the year, compared to ten for all of last year — passed away at the scene following a five-vehicle smash up, which occurred on Carrington Road, at its injunction with Edgecumbe Hill, St Philip around 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, Bridgeman was the front seat passenger in a police vehicle driven by 60-year-old Acting Station Sergeant Orville Lovell of Carmichael, St George.

Reports are that the police vehicle was stationary at the junction Edgecumbe Hill and Carrington Road when 23-year-old Tre Murray of Spring Hall, St Lucy attempted to overtake a number of vehicles along the road.

Murray apparently struck three cars in the process. The other vehicles involved were driven by 79-year-old Eric Thorpe of Ealing Park, Christ Church; 38-year-old Rondell Broomes of Emerald Park, St Philip and 29-year-old Mario Blackett of Greenwich, St James.

The collision resulted in Murray losing control of the car and striking the police vehicle.

Sergeant Bridgeman had to be freed from the vehicle by personnel from the Fire Department using the Jaws of Life, but died at the scene.

Acting Station Sergeant Lovell complained of pain to his right side. He was transported by ambulance to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Blackett escaped unscathed. However, Broomes complained of pain to his face while Thorpe suffered a laceration to his face. They were both treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

Murray was transported by private vehicle to the QEH, complaining of chest pains. He was treated and discharged, and is currently assisting police with their investigations.