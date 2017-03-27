Leaders play to exciting draw

Guyana Jaguars batted stubbornly to earn a draw on the final day their eighth round match in the Digicel Regional Four Day competition at Kensington Oval Monday.

Left-handed all-rounder Raymon Reifer played a vital innings of 35, defying the Barbados Pride bowlers for 223 minutes and 175 balls. He struck a single four and one six during his long stay at the crease.

The Jaguars were bowled out for 332 in their second innings late in the afternoon session. Barbados Pride required 93 runs to win the game in 12 overs.

The home team reached 75 for five at the end of 12 overs. Shai Hope, who opened the innings, made 35 while Roston Chase was unbeaten on 19.

Reifer kept the Pride’s batsmen in check with his left arm seamers, taking four wickets for 49 runs from six overs.

The defending champions began the day on 119 for three, Vishaul Singh and Shivnarine Chanderpaul were unbeaten on 14 and 30 respectively.

At the start of play the Jaguars required 111 runs to avoid the follow on, after being dismissed on Saturday for 250 in reply to Barbados Pride’s total of 480 for three declared.

Anthony Bramble top-scored with 77 and Chanderpaul made 50. Miguel Cummins was the outstanding bowler for Barbados Pride with five wickets for 41 runs from 18 overs.

This morning Chanderpaul was caught at extra cover by Jomel Warrican off the bowling of off spinner Roston Chase for 63 with the Jaguars total on 169. The veteran batsman batted for 139 minutes faced 113 balls and struck 10 fours. His half-century was compiled in 94 minutes with nine boundaries. He shared a fourth wicket partnership of 91 with Singh.

The Jaguars lost their fifth wicket when Singh was caught at short midwicket by Kraigg Brathwaite for 37.

Bramble and Reifer defended stoutly. They frustrated the Barbadian bowlers until the score reached 230 when Bramble pulled at a short ball from Cummins who was bowling the new ball and played it into his stumps.

Two runs later, Cummins had Romario Shepherd caught by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich for 2 with the total on 232.

Cummins struck against with the score at 235 when he had Devendra Bishoo caught by Dowrich for 2.

Reifer and Clinton Pestano frustrated the Pride bowlers with a ninth-wicket partnership of 55. Pestano attacked the bowlers while Reifer dropped anchor. Pestano was eventually caught at forward short leg by Anthony Alleyne for 38.

Reifer then added 32 for the last wicket with Gudakesh Motie who did the bulk in the scoring while reaching 29 before he was caught by Ashley Nurse off the bowling of Warrican.

Cummins took three for 57 from 22 overs and Warrican three for 63 off 22.2 overs.

Hope who scored 215 in Barbados Pride first innings was the Man of the Match.