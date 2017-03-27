9 Responses to

Members of the Royal Barbados Police Force, family and friends of Station Sargeant Clifford Sherlock Bridgeman have been receiving counselling on the heels of the tragic death of their loved one.

Bridgeman, an officer with 27 years of experience, perished following a five-vehicle collision at the junction of Edgecumbe Hill and Carrington Road, St Philip around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Four persons – Acting Station Sargeant Orville Lovell, 60, of Carmichael, St George, Eric Thorpe, 79, of Ealing Park, Christ Church, Rondell Broomes, 38, of Emerald Park East, St Philip and Mario Blackett, 29, of Greenwich, St James – were injured in the accident. They have all been discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after receiving medical treatment.

The driver of one of the cars, Tre Murray, 23, of Spring Hall, St Lucy is currently assisting police with investigations into the accident.