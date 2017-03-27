Added by Sandy Deane on March 27, 2017.
Members of the Royal Barbados Police Force, family and friends of Station Sargeant Clifford Sherlock Bridgeman have been receiving counselling on the heels of the tragic death of their loved one.

Bridgeman, an officer with 27 years of experience, perished following a five-vehicle collision at the junction of Edgecumbe Hill and Carrington Road, St Philip around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Four persons – Acting Station Sargeant Orville Lovell, 60, of Carmichael, St George, Eric Thorpe, 79, of Ealing Park, Christ Church, Rondell Broomes, 38, of Emerald Park East, St Philip and Mario Blackett, 29, of Greenwich, St James – were injured in the accident. They have all been discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after receiving medical treatment.

The driver of one of the cars, Tre Murray, 23, of Spring Hall, St Lucy is currently assisting police with investigations into the accident.

9 Responses to

  1. Cynthia Blackman
    Cynthia Blackman March 27, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    May he continue to Rest in Peace

    Reply
  2. Karen Wharton
    Karen Wharton March 27, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Rip

    Reply
  3. Shanny Chandler
    Shanny Chandler March 27, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Rip

    Reply
  4. Kim Smith
    Kim Smith March 27, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Rip

    Reply
  5. Gail Agard Wallace
    Gail Agard Wallace March 27, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    What a sad day and days ahead.
    Is this proof enough yet that people drive like crazy idiots.??? SLOW DOWN?

    Reply
  6. Jahlisa Diamond
    Jahlisa Diamond March 27, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Sorry he is dead, he was a good policeman, I know him, Rest In Peace

    Reply
  7. Wavenay Joyann
    Wavenay Joyann March 27, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Rest in peace Sherlock good man gone too soon condolences to his family and friends

    Reply
  8. Viterose Van huis March 27, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Only God’s mercy there are more accidents in Barbados. Folk drive without respect for the narrow curving road. The donkey card lanes.

    Reply
  9. Elaine Vanhuis
    Elaine Vanhuis March 27, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Only God’s mercy there are more accidents in Barbados. Folk drive without respect for the narrow curving road. The donkey card lanes.

    Reply

