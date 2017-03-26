St Lucy man dies following house fire

A 59-year-old man has died following a fire which gutted his #2 Broomfield, St Lucy house yesterday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Nigel Anderson Corbin and four other persons, ages 48, 30, 27, and nine years, were the occupants of the four bedroom wooden and wall house when the fire started.

Police said they received a report that a man was trapped inside the burning house but when they arrived at the scene, Corbin had been pulled out by a family member and a neigbour and was receiving medical attention by ambulance personnel at the scene.

Corbin received 3rd-degree burns and was taken by ambulance to the QEH where he succumbed sometime after 1 a.m. Sunday.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started. Police are continuing investigations.

4 Responses to St Lucy man dies following house fire

  1. Lynette Ice-cream Rollock
    Lynette Ice-cream Rollock March 26, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Oh dear sorry too hear, my condolences too his family.

    Reply
  2. Petal Petal Ifill
    Petal Petal Ifill March 26, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Oh my sad

    Reply
  3. Lisa Moore
    Lisa Moore March 26, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Why the graphics though? My condolences to his family and friends.

    Reply
  4. ReverendShenla Bentham
    ReverendShenla Bentham March 26, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    My condolences to his family

    Reply

