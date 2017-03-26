Rum gets the spotlight

Rum enthusiasts and connoisseurs gathered at the Hilton Barbados on Saturday for Rum Revelry as the Barbados Tourism Product Authority (BTPA) continued activities in its inaugural Sugar and Rum Season.



Organizer of the event Jeffery Roach told Barbados TODAY that the aim was to clear any misconceptions people had about the rum industry in Barbados.

“A lot of people know Barbados is the home of rum but in terms of having an appreciation for the quality of the spirit that we produce that is a little bit lacking . . . so we are trying to find ways to build an awareness of rum,” Roach said.

“The stigma of rum has been perpetuated from the rum shop days . . . but if you mention other spirits people tend to smile and say ‘oh yeah’ almost as if rum is a bad spirit.”

Roach said that the treasured spirit, much like wine or cognac, can be appreciated and enjoyed without individuals overindulging.

Based on the positive feedback so far, Roach said there are plans for another installment in 2018. (KK)