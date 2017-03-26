Police investigate road fatality at Edgecumbe, St Philip
Police and emergency personnel are at the scene of a road fatality at Edgecumbe, St Philip.(more details as they come to hand).
Police and emergency personnel are at the scene of a road fatality at Edgecumbe, St Philip.(more details as they come to hand).
Our mission is to keep you informed. Do you have news, know of an event or a personality deserving of coverage? Contact us today! Nothing or no one is too big or too small for us at Barbados Today to highlight. You can also take your own good quality photographs of community events and drop us a note with the details.
Mr Peter Harris
Chairman
Ms Kaymar Jordan
Chief Executive Officer & Editor-in-Chief
Tel:(246) 417- 1000
Mrs Sandy Deane
Editorial Coordinator
Tel:(246) 417- 1000
Mr Wade Gibbons
Sports Coordinator
Tel:(246) 417- 1000
Mr David Williams
Advertising / Sales Manager
Tel:(246) 417- 1005
Mr Henry Richards
Creative / Technical Manager
Tel:(246) 417- 1032
Lord into your hands…
Rest in peace buddy….a very good man has lost his life because of a reckless driver.
Rip.hope dey get dat person
Understand a Police officer lost his life//?
May his soul rest in peace. Sad news.
SIP Clifford
RIP.
RIP. So so sad
Despite all that is happening on our roads people continue to do nonsense at the risk of others’ safety and lives. I have long said and I reiterate that persons responsible for taking a life on the roads should be made to support the children of the deceased throughout their education right through to UWI as they have taken away the person who would have performed that role. This madness MUST stop.