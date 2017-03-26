Nevis elects new political leader

For the first time in 31 years the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) will have a leader who is not Vance Amory.

St Kitts-Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, Health, Gender, Social Affairs, Social Development, Youth, Sports, Community Development and Culture in the Nevis Island Administration has been elected the new Leader of the Nevis’ governing CCM.

Mark Brantley

While Brantley’s nomination came last week during an executive meeting, he was not elected until today (March 26) at the party’s caucus, which was held at the Mount Nevis Hotel in St James.

Brantley's nomination was ratified at a caucus held by the party on Sunday afternoon  and will be formalized at CCM's convention when he will officially replace Premier Amory, who held the post of CCM's Party Leader since 1986.

There were no objections to the nomination or the ratification of the entire new executive,  including Brantley as the new leader.

Other newly elected members of the executive are:-
Alexis Jeffers – Deputy Leader
Hazel Brandy-Williams – Party Chairperson
Keith Scarborough – Deputy Chairperson
Lorna Hunkins – Secretary
Oscar Walters – Treasurer
Timothy Caines – Public Relations Officer

No date has been set for CCM’s convention. (Times Caribbean)

