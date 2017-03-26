JAMAICA: Phillips is now PNP president

With two losses for leadership of the People’s National Party (PNP) under his belt, Dr Peter David Phillips today fulfilled his lifelong political dream of getting to the top of the 78-year-old party.

Phillips was elected as the fifth president of the party during a special delegates conference held at the National Arena.

A tearful Portia Simpson Miller bid goodbye to the presidency saying throughout her 11 years at the helm, she’s faced the pain of defeat and had the sweet taste of victory.

“I thank everyone,” she said, listing former delegates from her St Andrew South Western constituency.

She also singled out former prime ministers and party presidents Michael Manley and PJ Patterson for their belief in her.

Simpson Miller led the party since 2006.