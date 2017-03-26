BLP reps say Government has let down the people

Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Member of Parliament (MP) for St. James Central Kerrie Symmonds has pointed to “a tale of woe and destruction” in the constituency.

Symmonds, who walked through the constituency with other BLP representatives on Saturday, told journalists that the problems facing residents are many.

“It is not acceptable that in 2017 people do not have access to water facilities, and this is something we have continued to put up with in this constituency,” Symmonds said.

“In Fitts Village, quite frankly, it is an embarrassment to have to say that the road surface closely resembles a moonscape.

“It is impossible to drive in the area of Fitts Village without feeling for the people who have to put up with this kind of disgraceful representation by a Government,” Symmonds added.

The MP said the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) administration was responsible for the underdevelopment of the urban areas in the constituency adding that it was shameful that Government had passed on the responsibility of repairing roads to the private sector.

“I think it is a disgrace that people in the private sector of Barbados must use charitable funds . . . to do what Government is taxing us to do and that is to maintain a major artery of Highway One,” Symmonds said.

The BLP representative for St James South, Sandra Husbands, who was also present, pointed to the problem of youth unemployment.

“We have told our young people to go to school and study . . . and you will live a good life . . . our children went on our word and went forward and did that, only to find themselves now at a full stop because this economy for the past eight or nine years has been unable to absorb them,” Husbands said.

“So, all throughout these communities, whether it is the working class or middle-class areas, young people cannot get a job,” she added. (KK)